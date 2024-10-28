Bitcoin Tops $70,000 for First Time Since June as Election Nears

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose past $70,000 for the first time since June, bolstered by inflows into dedicated exchange-traded funds as well as speculation about potential outcomes from next week’s US election.

The largest digital asset climbed about 1% before paring the advance to trade at $69,840 as of 7:23 a.m. on Tuesday in Singapore. Smaller tokens including second-ranked Ether also posted modest gains.

Bitcoin is viewed by some as a so-called Trump trade because Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump embraced digital assets during campaigning. Trump is ahead in prediction markets, while polls show a neck-and-neck race against Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

The token drew succor from an overnight rally in stocks and is continuing to “price in a Donald Trump election victory,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty, wrote in a note. Bitcoin needs a sustained break past $70,000 to boost confidence that it can rally past March’s record of $73,798, he added.

Trump has vowed to make the US the crypto capital of the planet. Harris has adopted a more measured approach, pledging to support a regulatory framework for the industry. Their positions contrast with a crackdown on the sector under President Joe Biden.

Options traders have increased bets that Bitcoin will reach a peak of $80,000 by the end of November regardless of who wins the election. Implied volatility around Election Day on Nov. 5 is elevated. Spot-Bitcoin ETFs in the US have attracted about $3.1 billion in net inflows so far this month.

Bitcoin has jumped 66% in 2024 and lately weathered scaled back wagers on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts as well as a report of greater US scrutiny of Tether, a linchpin stablecoin for crypto trading.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.