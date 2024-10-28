Colorado Governor Says Trump’s Deportation Threat Is Unrealistic

(Bloomberg) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis cast doubt on former President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out sweeping deportations if he returns to office, citing limited federal resources.

“The federal government has very limited enforcement capabilities in the states,” Polis, a Democrat, said during an interview at Bloomberg’s Los Angeles office. The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation offices in Colorado, for instance, have only a “handful” of agents on hand for immigration enforcement, he said.

“That would be taking their eye off the ball, and crime would likely go up if he distracts law-enforcement officials from enforcing the laws,” he said.

With Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris locked in a tight battle ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, immigration is one of the key issues for voters. On the campaign trail, Trump has advocated for mass deportations, while vowing to finish construction of the US-Mexico border wall and reinstate a ban on travelers from certain Muslim-majority countries.

At a rally this month in Aurora, Colorado’s third-largest city, the Republican candidate announced “Operation Aurora,” a plan to crackdown on undocumented migrant gang members by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. Trump claims the city of more than 400,000 people has been overrun by Venezuelan gangs — an assertion that local officials refute.

Harris has outlined her own approach, which would largely mirror the bipartisan immigration bill negotiated by President Joe Biden, which fell apart, as well as implementing tougher measures to address migrant crossings.

While tens of thousands of immigrants have arrived in mainly Colorado’s Denver area in the past couple of years, many of them on buses from Texas, Polis noted that only around 4,000 have ultimately settled in the state.

Many of those people have legal permission to work under Temporary Protected Status, allowing them to integrate and support themselves. The larger issue is finding pathways for long-term residents without work authorization, who have been in the state for years, he said.

Colorado’s immigrant population of more than half a million people plays a significant role in the state’s workforce. They make up over 10% of the state’s labor force, including one-in-four construction workers and 13% of physicians, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Immigrant-led businesses and workers generate around $54 billion in economic output annually.

Once a Republican stronghold, Colorado has swung to Democrats in recent years, backing the party in every presidential election since 2008. The state legislature, both US Senate seats and a majority of US House districts, are controlled by Democrats. Polis, who secured a second term in 2022, said that nearly half of Colorado voters are registered as unaffiliated, meaning they can choose to vote in any party’s primary, which indicates a growing independent streak.

“A Republican could certainly win our state,” Polis said. But “not a Donald Trump Republican.”

