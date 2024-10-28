Harris, Trump Fan Out to Swing States; Musk Sued Over Giveaways

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is hoping to rally evangelical voters in Georgia while Vice President Kamala Harris is looking to shore up her standing on the economy during a tour across Michigan as the two candidates furiously campaign with just eight days until Election Day.

Trump looked to build his advantage with independent and male voters over the weekend with a three-hour Joe Rogan podcast appearance on Friday and a rally Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. But both events offered fodder for Harris headed into the weekend’s final stretch.

In New York, warm-up acts for Trump made racist and crude comments about Black Americans, Puerto Ricans and Palestinians, undermining the Republican nominee’s attempts to make inroads with minority voters. On the Rogan podcast, Trump also disparaged the Biden administration’s signature legislation offering subsidies for semiconductor manufacturers who opened plants back in the US, saying he would have accomplished the same goal through high tariffs.

Harris will look to seize on both while in Michigan, home to the highest concentration of Arab-American voters. Her stops include a Hemlock Semiconductor LLC facility, just a week after the company received a $325 million preliminary investment under the Chips and Science Act — landmark legislation signed by President Joe Biden aimed at bolstering domestic chip manufacturing.

Here’s everything happening on the campaign trail on Monday:

Biden to Cast Ballot

Biden will cast his early-voting ballot in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware on Monday. Biden, the oldest US president in history at 81, ended his own reelection bid this summer and endorsed Harris.

Polls show Harris and Trump running neck and neck in key swing states and both campaigns are pushing supporters to vote early.

The vice president has enlisted Democratic heavyweights like former President Barack Obama and celebrities like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter to join her on the trail. Biden, however, has been mostly appearing solo since the two campaigned together on Labor Day in Pittsburgh.

Biden has a light campaign schedule during the final stretch with an event in Baltimore on Tuesday to highlight infrastructure investments and one on Friday in Pennsylvania to tout his administration’s efforts to bolster organized labor.

Musk Sued Over Giveaways

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is suing Elon Musk and the billionaire investor’s super political action committee over an offer to give registered voters in US swing states $1 million prizes.

Krasner is asking a state judge to stop Musk from running what the complaint calls an “unlawful lottery” that is lulling “Philadelphia citizens to give up their personal identifying information and make a political pledge in exchange for the chance to win.”

The lawsuit marks the first official legal challenge Musk, the world’s richest person, has faced over the program, which has drawn scrutiny from legal experts and the US Department of Justice. The DOJ sent Musk’s PAC a letter warning the program might violate federal law barring paying individuals to vote or to register to vote.

Musk’s group, called America PAC, is offering registered voters in swing states the chance to win $1 million if they sign an online petition pledging to support free speech and the right to bear arms.

Asked about the suit, a spokesman for America PAC pointed to a post on Musk’s X social-media platform announcing a winner from Michigan and indicating the effort would continue to Election Day.

Virginia Escalates Voter-Rolls Fight

Virginia asked the US Supreme Court to allow it to go ahead with its purge of voter rolls in the final days of the presidential election after lower courts blocked the state, pulling the justices into the legal fray.

A federal judge last week held that the program violated a 90-day “quiet period” under federal law, handing a win to the Justice Department and private advocacy groups that had sued over Virginia’s effort. Over the weekend, the state asked a federal appeals court to intervene but a three-judge panel refused to immediately revive the program, agreeing with the district judge that it likely violated US law.

In an application filed on Monday, lawyers for Virginia argued that the injunction blocking the program will “irreparably injure Virginia’s sovereignty, confuse her voters, overload her election machinery and administrators, and likely lead noncitizens to think they are permitted to vote.”

