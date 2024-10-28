Reeves Touts NHS Funding as Salve to Labour’s Tax-Raising Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves touted new funding for Britain’s National Health Service as an upside for voters in a crunch budget this week expected to be dominated by tax hikes and extra borrowing.

The government will spend an extra £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) on surgical hubs and scanners as it tries to add 2 million NHS operations each year, the Treasury said. It will also spend £70 million on new radiotherapy machines as part of a wider NHS spending package Reeves will set out on Wednesday.

“I am putting an end to the neglect and underinvestment,” Reeves said in the statement. “We will be known as the government that took the NHS from its worst crisis in its history, got it back on its feet again and made it fit for the bright future ahead of it,” she said.

Labour’s pledge to repair the NHS is partly why Reeves is expected to announce a package of tax rises in her historic first budget, alongside a change to fiscal rules to allow her to borrow more for investment. Reeves says she inherited a £22 billion fiscal hole from the Conservatives, a shortfall she wants to plug through taxation, while also raising enough to spend more on public services.

The budget is expected to include up to £40 billion in revenue-raising measures, such as a potential hike to the national insurance payroll tax for employers and increases to capital gains tax and inheritance tax. The measures are politically sensitive for Keir Starmer’s government due to Labour’s election pledge that it had “no plans” to raise taxes beyond a limited few set out in its manifesto.

The NHS funding announcement appears to be part of Treasury attempts to head off criticism of the tax rises. It has highlighted other voter-friendly spending commitments including a plan to invest more in childcare services.

“Our NHS is broken but it’s not beaten, and this budget is the moment we start to fix it,” Health Secretary Wes Streeting said in the statement. “Alongside extra funding, we’re sending crack teams of top surgeons to hospitals across the country, to reform how they run their surgeries, treat more patients, and make the money go further.”

On Monday, Starmer warned voters to expect “tough stuff” in the budget. He framed what he accepted would be unpopular tax rises and spending cuts as unavoidable, laying the blame with the Conservative government and challenging critics to explain what they would do differently.

“Nobody wants higher taxes, nobody wants public spending cuts, but we have to be realistic about where we are as a country,” he said.

