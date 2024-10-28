Vinci Consortium Wins $2.78 Billion Chicago Metro Contract

A Chicago Transit Authority L train in the Loop neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois.

(Bloomberg) -- A consortium of Vinci SA and Walsh Construction Co. has won a contract worth $2.78 billion to design and build an extension to a metro line in Chicago, as well as four new stations.

Vinci has a 40% share in the consortium, while its US partner has 60%, the French company said in a statement on Monday.

Preparatory work for the 9-kilometer (5.6-mile) extension to the Red Line will start next year, and it will come into service in 2030, Vinci said.

The contract was awarded by the Chicago Transit Authority.

Vinci’s construction unit operates in some 100 countries, with 119,000 employees. It generated revenue of €31.5 billion ($34.1 billion) last year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.