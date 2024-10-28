WuXi AppTec Revenue Beats Despite Looming US Biosecure Act

(Bloomberg) -- WuXi AppTec Co. posted better-than-expected third-quarter revenue despite concerns over a US bill seeking to block the Chinese company from accessing federally-funded contracts.

Revenue fell 2% to 10.5 billion yuan ($1.47 billion) in the three months ended September, according to a company filing on Monday. That was higher than the 10 billion yuan forecast in a median estimate of analysts compiled by Bloomberg. WuXi AppTec reported revenue from US clients of 17.6 billion yuan in the first nine months of this year, representing a 7.6% increase from a year ago excluding Covid-19 projects.

The stable revenue masks concerns about the company’s ability to win more business in North America, amid US lawmakers’ push to keep Chinese biotechnology firms out of government contracts. The US remains the biggest source of revenue for WuXi AppTec, with the market accounting for more than 50% of its revenue.

“Strong revenue growth in the company’s chemistry segment, driven by peptide-based therapies such as GLP-1 weight loss drugs, could shield WuXi AppTec’s revenue through year-end as strong demand for these drugs persists,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jamie Maarten wrote in a report.

The Chinese drug research and contract manufacturer reported a 17% decline in net income for the third quarter, without elaborating the reason in the earnings statement.

The pressure on its future US revenue lingers as WuXi AppTec waits for the final outcome of the Biosecure Act, which awaits the Senate vote before it can be passed into law by the president. The latest version of the bill offers US companies until 2032 to decouple from biotech companies “of concern.”

WuXi AppTec’s management believes that the bill is highly unlikely to be passed this year, given the upcoming US presidential election and also as the Senate meeting is yet to be scheduled, according to a Nomura research note by analyst Jialin Zhang after the company’s investor day on Sept. 26.

--With assistance from Rachel Yeo.

