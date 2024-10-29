Citadel’s Ken Griffin Expects Trump to Win Close US Election

(Bloomberg) -- Financier Ken Griffin expects the race to the White House will be close, but Donald Trump will ultimately win.

“The expectation today is that Donald Trump will win the White House,” the billionaire founder of Citadel said on a panel at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative summit. “We are at that moment of peak uncertainty. It is a race that Trump is favored to win but it is almost a coin toss.”

On the same panel, Blackstone Inc.’s Steve Schwarzman also weighed in but less directly. “I don’t know who’s going to win the presidency,” he said, adding that compared to 2016, Trump “is in a much better base of knowledge of how that job works and how to be efficient and effective in doing it.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief executive touched upon the broader impact of next week’s vote.

“We do have an election and there will be policy decisions coming out,” David Solomon said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “Those will have an impact on the trajectory in 2025 and 2026,” he said, adding that the bank is well-positioned to support either administration and its clients in either outcome.

