Ethereum Co-Founder’s Firm Consensys Cuts 20% of Workforce

(Bloomberg) -- Consensys Inc., a software provider for the Ethereum network, is eliminating 162 positions, or 20% of its workforce.

Headed by one of Ethereum’s co-founders, Joseph Lubin, the New York-based company cited broad macroeconomic conditions over the past year and regulatory uncertainty for the job reductions.

“Multiple cases with the SEC, including ours, represent meaningful jobs and productive investment lost due to the SEC’s abuse of power and Congress’s inability to rectify the problem,” the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

