(Bloomberg) -- Moniepoint, a Nigerian cash-transfer startup, said it raised $110 million in an equity sale.

The Series C funding round was backed by an Africa investment fund owned by Google and Development Partners International LLP, it said in a statement Tuesday.

The Financial Times earlier reported that the round gives the company so-called unicorn status, or a value of more than $1 billion, citing unidentified people familiar with the company.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.