Nippon Paint Shares Jump Most in 24 Years on $2.3 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co. surged following its announcement of a deal to acquire a US-based chemicals formulator.
The stock price for the Japanese firm gained as much as 23.6% Tuesday, the most since February 2000. The company said it will acquire Tennessee-based AOC from Lone Star Fund for $2.3 billion on Monday.
“We are positive on this news given the large EPS contribution and high profitability,” wrote SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analysts Yasuhiro Shintani and Go Miyamoto in a note on Monday. “We think this deal will contribute to regional diversification as well as EPS growth.”
Nippon Paint has been expanding its business through M&A in recent years. The firm acquired Australian company DuluxGroup Ltd. back in 2019, and also bought Europe’s Cromology Holding and its subsidiaries in 2021.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.