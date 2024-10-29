Novartis Boosts Profit Forecast as Sales of New Drugs Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG boosted its annual profit guidance for the third straight quarter, helped by rising sales of its blockbuster medicines for psoriasis and cancer.

Core operating income will rise by a high teens percentage this year, while sales will grow by low double digits, the Basel, Switzerland-based drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Novartis had previously forecast that core operating income would grow in the mid-to-high teens, while sales would rise at a high-single to low double-digit percentage.

