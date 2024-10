Equipment inside the purification plant at the Novo Nordisk A/S factory complex in Kalundborg, Denmark, on Friday, May 24, 2024. Novo is spending $8 billion to expand its plant in rural Denmark produce more semaglutide, the key ingredient in its diabetes and weight-loss drugs. Photographer: Nanna Navntoft/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S was cited for quality lapses at a drug production plant in Denmark that’s known for making its hit medicines Ozempic and Wegovy.

The plant in Kalundborg, Denmark lacked information intended to show that water used in drug production was adequately controlled for certain microorganisms, according to a US Food and Drug Administration inspection report from March.

