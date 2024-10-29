Pimco, Anchorage Seek €1.13 Billion in Trial from Santander, PwC

(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co is part of a group of plaintiffs seeking €1.13 billion ($1.22 billion) in compensation from Banco Santander SA, PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP and others as part of seven-year old fight over the collapse of a Spanish bank.

Anchorage Capital Group LLC, Algebris Investments, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA and Polus are also listed as plaintiffs in the complaint filed Monday with Spain’s National Court, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg News.

The claimants are demanding compensation for losses incurred by bondholders of Banco Popular at the time when the lender was sent into resolution in 2017 and then taken over by Santander.

A representative of the bondholders group declined to comment. Representatives for Santander and PwC also declined to comment.

In March, Spain’s National Court ended a years-long investigation into the collapse of Popular and proposed that several of the bank’s executives at the time as well as its then-auditor PwC stand trial.

Santander acquired Popular in June 2017 and while it doesn’t face criminal charges, it has subsidiary civil liability and can potentially assume economic claims.

