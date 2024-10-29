PlayStation Shutters Studio Behind ‘Concord’ Video-Game Flop

(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp.’s PlayStation unit will shut down Firewalk Studios, developer of the shooter game Concord, which was taken offline two weeks after its release earlier this year.

The company will also close the mobile game studio Neon Koi, which hasn’t released a game, according to a blog post from Sony on Tuesday. About 210 jobs were impacted between the two studios, a spokesperson for the company told Bloomberg News.

Concord failed to stand out in a saturated market when it was released in August and was pulled from stores shortly afterward, with PlayStation offering refunds to customers who bought it.

Hermen Hulst, who leads Sony’s studios business group, said the company had spent the last few months “exploring all of our options” for the game.

“After much thought, we have determined the best path forward is to permanently sunset the game and close the studio,” he wrote. “I want to thank all of Firewalk for their craftsmanship, creative spirit and dedication.”

