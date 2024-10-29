S. Africa Antitrust Body Blocks Vodacom $745 Million Fiber Deal

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s antitrust tribunal prohibited Vodacom Group Ltd.’s 13.2 billion-rand ($745 million) deal to buy a stake in Remgro Ltd.’s fiber businesses.

The nation’s antitrust regulator — the Competition Commission — plunged the deal into jeopardy last year after it urged the Competition Tribunal to block the acquisition.

African operators are investing in infrastructure as they seek to monetize services offered on their networks, towers and data centers. Wireless carriers expect the continent’s fast-growing, young and increasingly tech-savvy population will turn to their smartphones to access a wide range of services from entertainment to banking and insurance.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.