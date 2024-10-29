Siemens Nears Deal to Buy Software Group Altair

The Siemens AG headquarters in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Siemens AG raised its annual guidance after better-than-expected sales and profit in the first quarter, the latest sign Europes biggest engineering company is benefiting from a strong rebound in China. Photographer: Andreas Gebert/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG is close to agreeing to a deal to buy software maker Altair Engineering Inc., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be its largest-ever acquisition.

The German engineering group is putting the finishing touches on a transaction that could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Bloomberg News reported last week that Siemens was in talks to buy Troy, Michigan-based Altair.

Shares in Altair have risen about 23% this year, giving the company a market value of roughly $8.8 billion. Altair is scheduled to report earnings on Oct. 30.

While deliberations are at an advanced stage, they could still be delayed or falter, the people said. A representative for Siemens declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Altair couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer James Scapa, Altair provides engineering software to companies in the aerospace, automotive, energy and financial services industries, among others. Demand for such tools is expected to grow in lockstep with the increased adoption of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

Under CEO Roland Busch, Siemens has been exiting heavy equipment businesses and shifting to higher-margin, software-driven product lines to catch up to the profitability of automation peers like Rockwell Automation Inc. and Schneider Electric SE.

A takeover of Altair would surpass Siemens’s biggest-ever acquisition, the purchase of oil-and-gas equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc. for $7.6 billion including debt in 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.