T Rowe Price Investment Chief Sounds Bullish Note on US Economy

(Bloomberg) -- T Rowe Price’s Chief Investment Officer Sebastien Page said that he did not believe the US economy was slowing despite mixed data points.

“I challenge the bearish narrative, I lean on the bullish side,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television ahead of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on Tuesday. “I don’t think the economy is slowing.” GDP growth is running higher than it was at the beginning of the year, he noted.

Page acknowledged the uncertainties facing markets ahead of the US election in November. Polls have shown Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in a dead heat in recent weeks. “We don’t know the outcome,” he said. “But as we get through this, I think markets will do OK.”

