These White Male CEOs Got Wealthier From Diversity-Linked Pay

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- For all the pushback against corporate DEI programs for allegedly discriminating against White men, it turns out the policies have been lucrative for some of the most powerful among them.

White men make up the majority of 28 chief executive officers who were paid bonuses for meeting their company’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals last year, according to analysis by Farient Advisors, an executive compensation consulting firm. The CEOs, whose businesses set how much of their bonuses were tied to short-term DEI goals as well as their payouts, collectively took home about $5 million.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s Robert Isom was paid the highest bonus for boosting diversity at the company, making $520,000 in DEI-linked incentives, Farient’s analysis showed. McDonald’s Corp.’s Chris Kempczinski followed with about $396,300, while bosses at Coca-Cola Co. and Alcoa Corp. also benefited.

The incentive payouts come as a number of companies are scaling back DEI-linked bonuses for executives and reconsidering other diversity initiatives. They have faced intensifying attacks from conservative activists including former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller who say these programs discriminate against White men.

Farient, based in New York and Los Angeles, analyzed regulatory filings of companies in the S&P 1500 Index and focused on 28 corporations whose CEOs received $50,000 or more in short-term incentives linked to DEI. Other C-Suite executives and middle managers have also received DEI bonuses.

Two female CEOs, both White, also were in the group, with Nasdaq Inc.’s Adena Friedman paid $375,000 and Beth Wozniak at nVent Electric Plc receiving about $79,000. Farient’s analysis included two Asian male CEOs — Michael Hsu at Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Laxman Narasimhan who previously ran Starbucks Corp. Also on the list is MSCI Inc.’s Henry Fernandez, who is Hispanic, and Frank Clyburn, the Black former chief of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Representative for American Airlines, McDonalds, Nasdaq and nVent declined to comment on the figures. A spokesperson for nVent said promoting a culture of inclusion and diversity is important to the company’s strategy as diverse perspectives are key for innovation and growth.

Brian Bueno, who leads Farient’s environmental, social and governance practice, said that while a small number of companies have so far dropped bonuses linked to DEI, he expects more will follow next year.

Sign up for the Equality newsletter for weekly reporting from Claire Suddath on how gender, race and class are shaping capitalism in America and beyond.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.