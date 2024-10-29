Trump to Prebut Harris Ellipse Speech, Biden to Unveil Ports Aid

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is hosting reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday morning, where he’ll look to offer a prebuttal of Vice President Kamala Harris’ major address from the National Mall later in the evening.

Harris’ speech – from the same spot just south of the White House where Trump rallied supporters on Jan. 6, 2021 – underscores the extent to which the Democratic nominee is seeking to frame the election as a referendum on her Republican opponent, rather than her current boss.

That mission has gotten a boost in recent days, as controversial comments from speakers at Trump’s weekend rally at Madison Square Garden – and particularly a comedian’s labeling of Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage” — have enveloped the campaign.

Harris, for her part, hit Trump over the rally remarks again during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, using the interview to amplify her outreach to both Black and Latino voters.

If Trump takes questions from the assembled press at his event Tuesday morning, he’s certain to be asked about whether he disavows the comments. Later in the day, he’ll head to the critical battleground of Pennsylvania to campaign, including a rally in Allentown, which has a sizable Puerto Rican population. The town’s mayor, Matt Tuerk, is the first Latino mayor in Allentown’s history.

Here’s everything happening on the campaign trail Tuesday:

Harris Speech Preview

Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Harris campaign chair, during a call Tuesday said the Democratic nominee’s speech will detail her values, lay out her plans for the American people, including how she will lower costs and ease the strain on household budgets. And she highlighted the location at the Ellipse, calling it “significant” to Harris’ closing message to voters.

“The backdrop of the White House — it’s really a reminder of the gravity of the job, how much a president can do for good and for bad to shape the country and impact people’s lives,” she said. “But it’s also a stark visualization of probably the most infamous example of Donald Trump and how he’s used his power for bad.”

Early voting is in full swing across the country and O’Malley Dillon said the campaign is seeing increased supporter turnout.

Outreach to Black, Latino Voters

Harris on The Breakfast Club show Tuesday revisited the denigrating remarks about Puerto Rico, saying she had met with leaders from the Puerto Rican community in swing-state Pennsylvania to assure them of her commitment to the island, and highlighting economic policies she is promoting aimed at bringing private-sector investment to the island.

The vice president is seeking to counter the inroads Trump has made among Black and Latino voters, in particular men, reeling from the harsh impacts of inflation and broader anxiety over economic mobility, And she’s enlisted former President Barack Obama to aid that effort.

“Black men are no different than any other voter. You have to earn their vote,” Harris said. She pushed back on the narrative that Black male voters feel that she is not speaking to their concerns.

“The brothers aren’t saying that,” she said, citing an event at a barber shop in Philadelphia where she met with “incredible and distinguished men who are leading in our community and small business and education.”

“Black men in particular who are at the rallies have recently been saying to me, ‘don’t you listen to that,’” she added.

Obama has faced criticism from some prominent Black Americans – including The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God – after suggesting that Black men were finding excuses to not vote for a woman candidate.

Washington Post Controversy

Harris also weighed in on the controversy overThe Washington Post, which decided to stop endorsing presidential candidates, setting off a firestorm and that has led to multiple resignations and as many as 200,000 readers canceling subscriptions, according to NPR News. The editorial team had been preparing to endorse Harris.

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, who owns the paper, defended the decision, claiming in an op-ed that he made the move to address what he called a “credibility gap” impacting the media, and insisting it was unrelated to his business interests.

Harris on The Breakfast Club called the decision disappointing and cast it as another example of how wealthy interests are aligned with Trump.

“Look, it’s billionaires in Donald Trump’s club. That’s who’s in his club. That’s who he hangs out with, that’s who he cares about,” she said.

Bannon Is Back

Longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon was released from prison after serving a four-month sentence for his conviction for contempt of Congress after he refused to testify and hand over documents to a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Bannon will hold a press conference on Tuesday and will return to his War Room podcast, according to Axios.

Biden to Baltimore

While President Joe Biden hasn’t spent much time on the trail during the closing days of the campaign, he’s headed to Baltimore on Tuesday to tout $3 billion in Environmental Protection Agency grants to fund new and greener equipment at ports.

The awards – which include $147 million for Maryland – come after operations at Baltimore’s port were crippled for nearly three months following the collapse in March of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Biden has sought to highlight his administrations infrastructure investments in communities and how it has boosted local economies, but still he’s struggled to translate that into political gains for Democrats, as polls show voters Trust Trump to handle the economy more than Harris.

The visit could provide a boost for Democrat Angela Alsobrooks, who is running against former Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan for US Senate this cycle.

Battleground Interviews

Harris is also stepping up her media blitz with plans to do five interviews today ahead of her speech at the Ellipse, according to the campaign.

Those interviews will include four state TV interviews to reach voters in Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh — major metropolitan areas in the Blue Wall northern states that offer her a critical electoral path to the White House.

The vice president will also sit for a Spanish radio interview with Rumba in Pennsylvania to reach Latino voters, including Puerto Ricans.

