Amundi’s Assets Under Management Rise to a Record €2.19 Trillion

Buildings in the Manhattan skyline in New York, U.S., on Thursday June 17, 2021. New York state's pandemic mandates were lifted last week, after 70% of the adult population has now been given at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Amundi posted third-quarter adjusted net income that beat analysts’ estimates as an increase in assets helped lift management fees 9.2%.

Assets under management rose 11% from a year earlier to a record €2.19 trillion ($2.37 trillion), the Paris-based asset manager said in a statement Wednesday.

While that was in line with estimates, third-quarter net inflows totaled €2.9 billion, below the average expectation of €4.14 billion. Inflows were driven by exchange-traded funds, third-party distributors and the company’s business in Asia.

Quarterly adjusted net income increased 16% to €337 million, driven in part by “very strong momentum” at Amundi’s Asian joint ventures, the company said, as adjusted net revenue climbed almost 11% to €862 million. Both figures beat estimates, with analysts expecting adjusted net income of €329 million and adjusted net revenue of €855 million.

Amundi Chief Executive Officer Valerie Baudson said on a conference call with reporters that the company is looking at acquisition opportunities, on condition that they boost its footprint in terms of expertise or geography. They must also bring a return on investment of 10% within three years, she said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.