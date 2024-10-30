BASF Earnings Edge Up as Chemicals Maker Cuts Costs

(Bloomberg) -- BASF SE reported slightly higher earnings in the third quarter as the chemicals company reined in expenses.

Income from operations before depreciation, amortization and special items rose 5% to €1.62 billion ($1.75 billion), BASF said Wednesday, roughly in line with analyst estimates. The German manufacturer cited higher contributions from its core businesses.

BASF Chief Executive Officer Markus Kamieth, who took over in April, is streamlining the German manufacturer to grow returns at its main chemicals, industrial and nutrition businesses, and is considering asset sales at its other units including agriculture and battery materials.

The company said it expects to reach the low end of its operating earnings forecast for this year, which it confirmed at between €8 billion and €8.6 billion. It cited risks in the fourth quarter including potential price declines and lower-than-expected volume growth.

BASF said it’s on track to cut €2.1 billion in annual costs by the end of 2026, adding that it has achieved a cost savings run rate of around €800 million as per the end of last month.

