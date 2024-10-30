Disney Wins Rights to Broadcast Grammys From 2027, Ousting CBS

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. won the rights to broadcast the annual Grammy music awards in a 10-year deal that wrests the show from its longtime home on Paramount Global’s CBS.

Starting in 2027, the Grammys will be broadcast simultaneously on Disney’s ABC broadcast network and streaming platforms Hulu, Disney+, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

As part of the agreement, the Recording Academy will produce multiple Grammy-branded music specials and other new programming across Disney’s platforms.

The Grammy Awards have been a fixture on CBS since 1972, the longest broadcast partnership between an award show and broadcaster in television history.

“The Grammys is a marquee addition to the Walt Disney Company’s slate of some of the best and most prestigious live event programming across entertainment and sports,” the company said, noting that in the first year of this agreement, ABC will present the Grammys, the Oscars and Super Bowl LX.

The Recording Academy, a nonprofit organization serving the music industry, has 13,000 voting members — singers, songwriters, musicians, composers, engineers, and producers — who are the sole electorate of the Grammy Awards.

