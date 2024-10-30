GSK’s Vaccine Sales Drop, Taking the Shine off Strong Profit

(Bloomberg) -- Two of GSK Plc’s blockbuster vaccines delivered lower than expected sales in the third quarter after the British drugmaker was hit by issues with access to the shots in the US.

Sales of Arexvy, a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, were £188 million ($245 million), lower than the analyst estimate of £290 million, while sales of its shingles jab Shingrix were £739 million, lower than analyst estimate of £895 million.

Arexvy has been affected by a recommendation from US officials to restrict access to older and more at risk people. The number of prescriptions for both Shingrix and Arexvy had already indicated that both products would see slowing sales this quarter.

Earnings per share excluding some items were 49.7 pence, higher than the 44 pence estimated by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. GSK posted better than expected sales of some HIV and asthma drugs, helping to offset poor vaccine sales.

