Lilly Cuts Guidance on Disappointing Weight-Loss Drug Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. lowered its full-year guidance Wednesday after sales of its blockbuster weight-loss drug fell short of expectations, which the company blamed on inventory issues.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker now expects full-year sales of $45.4 to $46 billion, lowering the top end of earlier guidance from $46.6 billion. Lilly had raised its full-year guidance twice this year.

Zepbound sales were $1.26 billion in the quarter, Lilly said in a statement, shy of the $1.63 billion expected on average by analysts. Revenue from all products was $11.4 billion, short of the $12.2 billion average estimate of analysts.

Lilly said wholesalers had higher inventory of Zepbound and Mounjaro in the last quarter, which dragged on sales.

The company’s shares fell 8% in pre-market trading.

Obesity is one of the largest and fastest-growing areas for the pharmaceutical industry, analysts estimate the market for weight-loss treatments will reach $130 billion by 2030. Lilly’s success in the category has made it the most valuable drug company in the world.

It competes with Danish rival Novo Nordisk A/S, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy. Both have struggled to produce enough shots to satisfy what seems to be an ever-growing market, and both have invested billions to boost manufacturing capacity.

Lilly’s adjusted earnings were $1.18 a share in the third quarter, the Indianapolis-based drugmaker said, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.51 a share.

