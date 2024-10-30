Siemens Agrees to Buy Software Group Altair in $10 Billion Deal

An illuminated logo at the Siemens AG booth at the IFA Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances trade fair in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2022. Inflation slowed less than expected in Germany, offering European Central Bank officials a partial picture of the regions price pressures as they judge whether to raise interest rates again. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG reached an agreement to buy software maker Altair Engineering Inc. for $10 billion including debt in its largest-ever acquisition.

The German engineering group will pay Altair investors $113 a share, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News that the two companies were nearing a deal. The transaction, expected to close in the second half of 2025, represents a 19% premium to Altair’s Oct. 21 closing price, the last trading day prior to reports regarding a possible transaction.

Shares of Troy, Michigan-based Altair have gained 29% this year and closed at $108.63 apiece on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $9.3 billion.

Led by founder and Chief Executive Officer James Scapa, Altair provides engineering software to companies in the aerospace, automotive, energy and financial services industries. Demand for such tools is expected to grow in lockstep with the increased adoption of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

Under CEO Roland Busch, Siemens has been exiting heavy equipment businesses and shifting to higher-margin, software-driven product lines to catch up to the profitability of automation peers like Rockwell Automation Inc. and Schneider Electric SE.

Siemens flagged last November that it could pursue larger acquisitions with a focus on software as it faced few financial restrictions. In August, Busch said in a Bloomberg TV interview that Siemens is looking for software companies or connected hardware manufacturers whose data can be used in cloud services. Though Siemens has made a couple of smaller acquisitions, larger deals could be “in the billions,” Busch said then.

Busch’s drive to lift margins has come under strain as weak demand in China diminished returns in Siemens’ digital industries unit, which makes products to automate factories. Siemens lowered its margin outlook for the division and is hoping to partially offset the decline with strong revenue growth from grid infrastructure products that power data centers, especially in the US.

The takeover of Altair surpasses Siemens’s biggest-ever acquisition, the purchase of oil-and-gas equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc. for $7.6 billion including debt in 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

