UK Budget Threatens to Prolong BOE’s Fight Against Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- The pain of high Bank of England interest rates could be prolonged, economists warned after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves laid out plans for a spending splurge in her budget on Wednesday.

Reeves pledged to lift borrowing by £142 billion ($184 billion) over five years to help fund a massive program of investment and boost public services, delivered another large jump in the minimum wage and hurt labor supply — all potential threats to the BOE’s aim to keep inflation low.

It means the central bank is likely to remain wary over the pace of further rate cuts, leaving it lagging behind the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. The first indications will come next week, when the BOE unveils new forecasts and decides whether to reduce borrowing costs for only the second time this year.

“It definitely keeps [the BOE] on a cautious track,” said DeAnne Julius, an ex-rate-setter on the Monetary Policy Committee. “This one has quite a significant net financial loosening, especially in the first couple of years, so my judgment would be it is net inflationary.”

The budget creates a headache for the BOE at a time when Governor Andrew Bailey said he may consider being a “bit more aggressive” on cuts if good news on inflation continued.

The BOE lowered rates in August for the first time since the pandemic, and traders are still all-but pricing in another reduction on Nov. 7. However, they scaled back bets on a successive move in December following the budget, putting the odds at about one in four. It suggests no immediate relief for consumers and businesses burdened by borrowing costs that remain close to a 16-year high.

The Office for Budget Responsibility judged that the budget, the first of the new Labour government, will boost GDP in the coming years but also inflation. The fiscal watchdog warned the measures will lift price growth by 0.4 percentage point at its peak effect in 2025 and 2026 due to the borrowing boost and an increase in taxes for businesses potentially being passed onto consumers.

It expects inflation to average 2.6% in 2025 — over 1 percentage point above its March forecast and above the 2% target.

RSM UK economist Thomas Pugh estimated that the “expansionary” budget will mean the BOE has to keep rates 25 to 50 basis points higher than they otherwise would have been.

“It’s a net fiscal easing, but the BOE would be comfortable enough to cut once this year,” said Hetal Mehta, head of economic research at St. James’s Place. However, she said it will mean a “more measured pace of cutting” after next week’s meeting.

Swap markets show the BOE cutting rates by around 100 basis points over the next year, less than the 115 basis points projected for the Fed and the ECB’s 119 basis points of loosening. That’s despite the BOE making a slower start to its easing cycle.

Others, including former policymaker, Michael Saunders, are more sanguine on the impact it will have on the BOE’s thinking. He said the BOE likely was prepared for the fiscal loosening, given that the plans of the previous Conservative government were based on large spending cuts that were seen as undeliverable.

“Sure it’s a slower pace of deficit reduction,” he said. “However, I think you could understand if the MPC had been as skeptical of the March budget plans as everybody else was, so they may not have fully believed them.”

Reeves’ plans could fan price pressures from the jobs market, which has fueled high services inflation

She confirmed the National Living Wage will rise by 6.7% from April 2025. Coming after two years of big increases during the cost-of-living crisis, it leaves the pay floor at £12.21 an hour — an increase of 29% in three years that exceeds the rate of inflation.

The new minimum rate is also likely to heat up pay growth and fuel worries of sticky inflation at the BOE. Businesses are already boosting wages for those paid above the minimum, leading to a larger, more long-lasting effect on pay and prices.

Even before Labour’s announcement, rate-setters had warned of “upside risk to pay growth depending on the trajectory of the National Living Wage in the first half of next year” when they met in September.

Kate Shoesmith, deputy chief executive at the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said the cumulative impact of the wage hikes “is bothering employers most.”

A sharp increase in their wage bills “might mean offering workers fewer hours, not hiring for a vacancy for a while, or putting up prices to consumers,” she added.

--With assistance from Greg Ritchie.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.