BBVA Profit Beats Estimates as Fees Offset Interest Slowdown

Signage outside a Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) bank branch in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. BBVA has told Banco Sabadell SA that it’s interested in exploring an acquisition, in what could be one of the largest European banking deals in years. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BBVA SA posted third-quarter profit that beat estimates, aided by robust fee income amid signs that earnings growth from lending is continuing to slow.

Spain’s second-largest lender reported a net income of €2.63 billion ($2.9 billion) on Thursday, compared to €2.39 billion in analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg. Fee and commission income came in at €1.91 billion, above estimates, while net interest income fell short of forecasts, dropping 9% year-on-year.

A jump in trading income also aided the result, at €1.04 billion.

BBVA is, like many of its peers, looking to fee income to help support results as the turn in global interest rates depresses earnings after a run of record profits. The bank is nearing the final stretch of a hostile takeover bid for Banco Sabadell SA.

BBVA made public its takeover bid in early May, valuing its Spanish rival at €11.5 billion at the time. Sabadell managers rejected the offer as not high enough.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.