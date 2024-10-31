BBVA Profit Beats Estimates as Fees Offset Interest Slowdown

Signage outside a Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) bank branch in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. BBVA has told Banco Sabadell SA that its interested in exploring an acquisition, in what could be one of the largest European banking deals in years. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BBVA SA posted third-quarter profit that beat estimates, aided by robust fee income amid signs that earnings growth from lending is continuing to slow.

Spain’s second-largest lender reported a net income of €2.63 billion ($2.9 billion) on Thursday, compared to €2.39 billion in analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg. Fee and commission income came in at €1.91 billion, above estimates, while net interest income fell short of forecasts, dropping 9% year-on-year.

A jump in trading income also aided the result, at €1.04 billion.

BBVA is, like many of its peers, looking to fee income to help support results as the turn in global interest rates depresses earnings after a run of record profits. The bank is nearing the final stretch of a hostile takeover bid for Banco Sabadell SA.

BBVA made public its takeover bid in early May, valuing its Spanish rival at €11.5 billion at the time. Sabadell managers rejected the offer as not high enough.

