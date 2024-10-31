Coinbase Pledges Further $25 Million of Political Funding for Crypto

The Coinbase logo on a laptop computer arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Coinbase Inc. knew cryptocurrency XRP was a security rather than a commodity and "illegally" sold Ripple Labs Inc.'s tokens anyway, a customer argues in a proposed class-action lawsuit over the commissions the crypto exchange collected. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. committed another $25 million of funding to Fairshake, a political action committee for the digital-asset industry that has become an influential player in the US election.

Fairshake will use the money in the lead up to the 2026 midterm vote to support pro-crypto candidates, Coinbase’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said in a post on the X social media website on Wednesday.

“We’re not going to slow down post-election,” Armstrong said during the largest US crypto exchange’s third-quarter earnings call. “We know we need to have pro-crypto legislation passed in this country.”

Fairshake — funded by digital-asset industry heavyweights like Coinbase, Ripple Labs Inc. and Andreessen Horowitz — has sought to push both Republican and Democratic candidates to take crypto seriously. It was poised to spend more than $40 million in the final weeks of the 2024 US elections after already deploying $140 million on dozens of congressional races nationwide.

During the presidential campaign, Republican nominee Donald Trump embraced the crypto industry in an about-face from his earlier criticism of the sector as a scam. His rival, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, has vowed to support a regulatory framework for digital assets if elected.

“We get the US election results in six days, and no matter how you slice it, it will be the most pro-crypto Congress ever,” Armstrong also wrote in his message on X. “The crypto voter is already a force to be reckoned with, but it will continue to grow.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission under Chair Gary Gensler led a crackdown on crypto following a market rout in 2022 and a series of blowups, including the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent FTX exchange.

Irked executives complained loudly that the US needs clearer rules for crypto and built up a campaign finance war chest to further their agenda. The push proved divisive, as some critics accuse the digital-asset sector of hubris for thinking its interests merit a seat at the high-table of politics.

Coinbase’s third-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations, pressuring the company’s shares in late trading. The stock is up about 22% this year, trailing a 72% advance in Bitcoin over the same period.

