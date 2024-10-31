Comcast Sales, Profit Beat Estimates Thanks to Olympics Boost

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 25: A Comcast sign is seen as the U.S. media group submitted a $30.7 billion bid for Sky on April 25, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Sky, a British TV provider, dropped its support for a lower offer from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox after Comcast made its offer. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. reported third-quarter sales and profit that exceeded analysts’ expectations after the company’s NBC division got a lift from the Summer Olympics, an event that generated $1.4 billion in advertising revenue.

Sales climbed 6.5% to $32.1 billion in the third quarter, Comcast said Thursday, beating analysts’ projections of $31.7 billion. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.12 a share, exceeding forecasts of $1.06.

Other key metrics also topped expectations, including fewer losses of internet and cable-TV customers as Comcast promoted the Olympics on its TV networks and the Peacock streaming service. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 2.3% to $9.74 billion.

The Summer Olympics in Paris delivered a ratings bonanza for NBC after less-viewed stops in Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro. The opening ceremony drew over 28.6 million viewers, the largest audience since London in 2012. NBC also bet big on young influencers to draw fresh audiences and reignite Americans’ interest in the Games.

The Peacock service signed up 3 million new customers in the quarter, bringing its total to 36 million, benefiting from both the Olympics and an exclusive NFL game played in Brazil. The service lost $436 million, less than Wall Street predicted. Sales at Comcast’s media segment overall jumped 37% to $8.23 billion.

Revenue from the company’s film and TV studios rose 12% to $2.83 billion, driven by the success of summer films Twisters and Despicable Me 4. Sales and profit at Comcast’s theme parks declined amid an overall slowdown in the industry.

Comcast continued to lose broadband subscribers. The company parted with 87,000 internet customers, attributing most of the churn to the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal subsidy. Comcast said it gained 9,000 broadband customers, absent the impact of the program.

A month-long AT&T Inc. work stoppage in the Southeast, where the companies compete directly, helped stanch those losses in the quarter.

The company lost 365,000 cable-TV customers, an ongoing trend as consumers shift to streaming. Sales of wireless phone plans remained a bright spot with 319,000 new customer editions.

