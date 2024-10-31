Ex-Goldman Partner Jo Natauri Seeks $850 Million for PE Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Jo Natauri, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner who left to form her own private equity firm, filed to raise as much as $850 million for its first fund, named after late Nobel laureate Marie Curie.

Invidia Curie Fund I LP is marketing its shares to large institutional investors, according to a regulatory filing this week. It has received some commitments and expects to complete fundraising next year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Natauri’s Invidia Capital Management, which registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in July, plans to focus on four areas of the North American health-care sector: pharmaceutical outsourcing; consumer-directed health care; provider outsourcing services; and technology, according to the registration.

“Health care is an attractive sector for investment,” Invidia said in the filing, citing “strong industry tailwinds, potential returns on capital, acyclicality and historical growth independent of macroeconomic conditions.”

The number of new private equity funds that target health care has dropped since 2021, when the buyout industry raised about $81 billion by starting 615 funds, according to Preqin. In contrast, PE firms closed on 249 health-care funds last year, raising $61 billion. Through the first 10 months of 2024, the industry has raised about $38 billion across 131 new funds.

Fortune reported on Invidia’s fundraising earlier.

Natauri spent 17 years at Goldman, most recently as global head of private health-care investing. She left in December to form Invidia.

Curie was a co-recipient of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1903 — the first woman to win the award — and won her second, for chemistry, eight years later.

