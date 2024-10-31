Hong Kong Growth Slows in Third Quarter on Weak Exports, Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s economy slowed to the weakest pace in five quarters on weakened exports and spending, underscoring external and domestic challenges facing the Asian finance hub.

The city’s gross domestic product expanded 1.8% in the three months ended September from the same period last year, according to advance estimates from the Census and Statistics Department on Thursday. That fell from a downwardly revised 3.2% pace in the previous quarter and compares with a forecast of 3.1% growth according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Activity slowed 1.1% from the second quarter, compared with expectations for 0.2% expansion.

The data capture the period ahead of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced a raft of new measures to shore up the economy and largely before China — the city’s largest trading partner and a key source of investment — unveiled its boldest stimulus steps since the pandemic.

Hong Kong’s economy has struggled with a property downturn that’s sapped consumer confidence and spending, while global geopolitical tensions have weighed on commerce in the port city. China’s slowdown has directly hit businesses and tourism in the city, with tourist numbers trailing pre-pandemic levels.

The stagnation has left consumers hesitant to spend. The total value of retail sales has fallen each month since March. Home prices fell in September to the lowest since 2016.

Early signs point to an initial boost from the city’s new housing support measures, with new home sales rising 20% from a year ago in the week following Lee’s policy speech, according to broker Midland Realty. Any gains would be reflected in fourth-quarter GDP figures.

More relief is likely set to come in the form of China’s stimulus and lower interest rates. China announced a set of stimulus measures in recent months including rate cuts, more cash for banks and housing sector support. Officials are meeting next week and expected to unveil details of a crucial fiscal package. In all, these steps may provide a boost for Chinese consumers and investors, who Hong Kong heavily relies on for growth.

The Federal Reserve also kicked off a global easing cycle in September, with additional cuts expected into 2025. Hong Kong’s monetary authority follows the US central bank in lockstep due to a currency peg, and lower borrowing costs may lure more buyers into the market.

