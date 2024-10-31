Janus Henderson Sees ‘Clear Momentum’ With Back-to-Back Inflows

(Bloomberg) -- Janus Henderson Group Plc reported a second consecutive quarter of client inflows, signaling sustained improvement in performance.

Investors added a net $400 million to the firm’s funds in the three months through September, according to a statement Thursday. Market gains helped assets under management to rise 5.8% to $382 billion from the previous quarter, beating analysts’ expectations.

“While we are pleased with the clear momentum, we recognize there will always be work to be done,” Chief Executive Officer Ali Dibadj said.

Janus Henderson was formed in 2017 from the transatlantic merger of Janus Capital and Henderson Group. Dibadj has been helming the firm’s turnaround strategy since Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management built a stake in the firm and pushed for change. The firm’s New York-listed shares have climbed about 37% this year, outperforming an index of US rivals.

The London-based money manager this year acquired the private investments team of the National Bank of Kuwait Group as part of a push into the alternative investments markets.

