Nike Names New Diversity Leader as CEO Continues Shuffling Ranks

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. has selected a new top diversity, equity and inclusion executive as the new chief executive officer continues to reorganize the senior ranks of the world’s largest sportswear company.

Kizmet Mills will become Nike’s chief DEI officer and vice president starting Nov. 11, the company confirmed Thursday. She was previously a senior director in the division and previously worked at Coca-Cola Co.

“Having held senior leadership roles within the company for more than eight years, Kizmet is well positioned to continue advancing Nike’s goals of championing all athletes,” a representative for Nike said in a statement.

Mills replaces James Loduca, who said in a post on LinkedIn Thursday that he’s leaving the company to spend more time with his family. The former Twitter executive had been at Nike less than two years.

CEO Elliott Hill, who took the reins earlier this month, is overseeing a reshuffling of senior staff in his first weeks on the job. The company, which has gone through a rocky year of layoffs and slumping sales, is trying to position itself for a turnaround.

Hill named new heads of Nike’s sports marketing and legal teams earlier this week. He told employees in a memo that the realignment helps “deliver more effectively on our commitment to serving athletes.” Nike had been criticized for veering too far from sports and into lifestyle products.

