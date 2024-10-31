Tycoon Plans $720 Million East Africa Cement-Investment Push

(Bloomberg) -- Amsons Group plans to build a $320 million cement plant in Tanzania and will invest a further $400 million in a Kenyan manufacturer owned by Holcim AG if its bid for the company is successful, growing its presence in East Africa.

The new facility planned by Amsons, owned by the family of Tanzanian tycoon Abdallah Nahdi, will be in northern Tanzania’s Tanga area and have the capacity to produce 5,000 tons daily, the company said in an emailed statement.

Amsons’ Kenyan unit in July made a binding offer to purchase Holcim’s Bamburi Cement. The Nahdi family’s conglomerate plans to invest $400 million to modernize the Kenyan company’s grinding and clinkerization plants.

“We plan to be one of the largest cement manufacturers in Kenya and Tanzania by 2030,” Managing Director Edha Nahdi said.

The Tanzanian company already has a cement-manufacturing facility in the country, as well as a flour-milling plant and a transportation fleet that operates across Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.

