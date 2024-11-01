Apple to Acquire Pixelmator, Maker of Popular Photo-Editing Apps

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. agreed to buy photo-editing software maker Pixelmator, adding a popular collection of apps to its lineup.

Pixelmator announced the acquisition on its blog Friday, saying its team would be joining Apple. The 17-year-old company — founded by brothers Saulius Dailide and Aidas Dailide — makes apps for the Mac and the iOS operating system.

“Pixelmator has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval,” the company said. “There will be no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for exciting updates to come.”

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, confirmed the transaction. Terms weren’t disclosed.

