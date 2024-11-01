Ares Grows Cash Pool as Demand for Private Lending Soars

(Bloomberg) -- Ares Management Corp. grew its assets under management to $464 billion in the third quarter, up 17% from a year prior, driven by interest in its US direct lending funds and recent private equity acquisitions.

The alternative asset manager brought in $1.1 billion in total revenue in the third quarter, up 68% from the same period in 2023, according to a Friday filing reporting quarterly earnings. Ares raised $20.9 billion in gross new capital, in line with Bloomberg Intelligence estimates of $21 billion, and part of the asset growth was attributed to Ares’ acquisition of Asia-focused private equity firm Crescent Point Capital last year.

With over $64 billion of funds gathered through September, Ares expects to close out fundraising this year with a record level of commitments, expected to be in the mid-$80 billion range, Ares Chief Executive Officer Michael Arougheti said in a statement. Ares pooled $74 billion in funds in 2023.

The firm has taken advantage of swelling interest in private credit, with almost 40% of its gathered funds in the third quarter dedicated to direct lending in the US and Europe. In July, Ares said it closed its largest ever direct lending fund, with $15 billion in committed equity.

For the third quarter, Ares reported after-tax realized income of $316 million, or 95 cents per share. Of its total assets, about $74.1 billion is waiting to be deployed and not yet paying fees, including $33.2 billion dedicated to US direct lending funds.

In terms of returns for the third quarter, its opportunistic credit and Asia-Pacific credit strategies came out on top with 4.7% and 4.9% net, respectively. Ares posted lackluster returns for its real assets business, with US real estate equity returning a net 1.3% for the three-month period.

Ares’ income from management and other fees in its credit business jumped 19% compared to the third quarter of last year, growing to $567 million. Fees tied to its real assets group, which houses its real estate and infrastructure business, jumped 14%.

Tied to real estate, Ares agreed to acquire GLP Capital Partners Ltd.’s operations outside of China last month, which will double Ares Real Estate’s assets under management to about $96 billion across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Alternative asset managers have been racing to grow through acquisitions and become one-stop investing shops to gain scale and boost management fees.

