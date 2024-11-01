South Korean Export Growth Sputters in Sign of Easing Demand

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s export momentum moderated last month as demand for oil products cratered, raising concerns over the economic growth outlook at a time when the US election is adding to uncertainties for the trade-reliant nation.

Exports adjusted for working-day differences edged 0.2% lower in October from a year earlier, data from the customs office showed Friday. Headline exports advanced by 4.6%, missing consensus estimates and marking a slower pace versus the previous month, while imports increased 1.7%. The data resulted in a trade surplus of $3.2 billion.

Friday’s weak data underscore risks for South Korea’s economic growth outlook. With domestic consumption somewhat spotty, the nation has relied on external demand to drive activity this year. The figures give the Bank of Korea an added incentive to accelerate its easing cycle after its policy pivot to rate cuts last month.

Oil products largely weighed on overall exports in October, with shipments plunging 34.9% from a year earlier as petroleum prices fell, according to a separate statement from the Trade Ministry.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The headline reading understated the weakness — without a boost from a calendar distortion, the slowdown in exports would have been even sharper. Stripping out that effect, average daily shipments declined from a year earlier for the first time since September 2023.”

— Hyosung Kwon, economist

Click here to read the full report

Demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence development has underpinned exports and economic growth for South Korea this year. As the world’s biggest source of memory chips, the country also serves as a barometer of global economic activity, as its devices are integral components in products ranging from computers to smartphones.

Semiconductor exports held up in October, rising 40.3% from a year earlier, according to the Trade Ministry. While that’s a pick-up from the prior month, it’s still weaker than the over 50% growth seen for most of the year.

Demand from the US and China is key for export momentum. The US has been a robust buyer of South Korean products this year, including high-bandwidth memory chips that companies such as Nvidia use to assemble AI chips.

Global commerce, which South Korea heavily relies on for earnings, may undergo a shift depending on who wins the US election next week. South Korea is among nations most vulnerable to trade tensions between the US and China as exports underpin its economic growth.

Its major companies also operate factories in both countries, including Samsung Electronics Co., which has won billions of dollars in subsidies from the US for building a plant in Texas.

Conditions in China have been less favorable this year as the economy continues to limp along due to a property market slump. Beijing launched a broad array of economic stimulus steps in recent months, and South Korea stands to benefit if those measures prove effective.

South Korea’s exports in real terms fell last quarter, prompting policymakers to consider revising down their forecast for 2024 economic growth. BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said the growth in gross domestic product could ease closer to 2.2%.

The BOK will announce its latest growth projection when it holds a policy meeting in late November. The board reduced the key interest rate to 3.25% last month after the Federal Reserve pivoted to an easing cycle with an outsized cut in September in an effort to engineer a soft landing for the economy.

(Updates with a chart and details)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.