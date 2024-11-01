UK’s FCA Warns Crispin Odey It’ll Take Action Over Misconduct

(Bloomberg) -- Crispin Odey was warned by the UK markets watchdog that it plans to take action over what it called a “lack of integrity” when he responded to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The FCA said Friday that Odey’s behavior toward both Odey Asset Management and the regulator “lacked candor” after he given a written warning for his conduct. “He used improper means to protect his own interests and achieve his objectives”

OAM was plunged into turmoil after the Financial Times published multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Odey, who founded the firm in 1991 and earned a reputation for making contrarian bets that put him among some of Britain’s richest hedge fund investors.

Several banks cut ties with his firm and investors raced for the exits in the weeks following the investigation, forcing the company to shut funds and suspend several others.

