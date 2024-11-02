Berkshire Hathaway’s Cash Pile Reaches Record $325.2 Billion

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 13: Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, makes his way to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 13, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful figures from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile reached $325.2 billion in the third quarter, a record for the conglomerate as Warren Buffett continued to refrain from major acquisitions while trimming some of his most significant equity stakes.

Berkshire once again trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc., the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate said Saturday in a statement. The firm’s stake in the iPhone maker was valued at $69.9 billion at the end of the quarter, down from $84.2 billion in the second quarter, indicating that the company cut its stake by about 25%.

Berkshire’s operating earnings fell 6% from a year earlier to $10.09 billion, as insurance underwriting earnings slumped.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.