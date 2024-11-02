Mauritius Lifts Social Media Suspension After Review

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 29: In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone on July 29, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkey's parliament passed a new law Wednesday, to regulate social media content. The law will require foreign social media companies to have an appointed Turkish-based representative to deal with any concerns authorities have over content. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Photographer: Chris McGrath/Getty Images Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius lifted restrictions on social media access imposed less than 48 hours prior due to what the government called cyber-terrorism risks.

Mauritius Telecom said on Saturday all social media platforms were once again “fully accessible”, while Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said an inquiry was underway and arrests had been made, though he did not provide details. The government was also in discussions with social media companies, he added, according to a broadcast on Facebook by Wazaa FM radio.

Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation going to polls on Nov. 11, ordered telecommunications companies including Emtel Ltd. and Mauritius Telecom on Friday to suspend access to social media until after election day due to national security concerns.

Jugnauth said at the time there were “reasons to believe that our country has been a victim of a cyber-terrorist attack at the local level” and that the restrictions were temporary.

Leader of opposition Alliance du Changement, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is contesting the election against Jugnauth, said the decision to block social media amounted to a violation of the freedom of expression, while the island’s main private sector lobby group, Business Mauritius, said the decision “greatly weakens” the country’s reputation and international position.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.