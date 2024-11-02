TGI Friday’s Becomes Latest Casual Dining Chain to Go Bankrupt

NORTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: The TGI Friday's sign at Northampton Sixfields branch of TGI Friday's as it re-opens for click and collect and delivery orders on May 06, 2020 in Northampton, United Kingdom. The UK is continuing with quarantine measures intended to curb the spread of Covid-19, but as the infection rate is falling government officials are discussing the terms under which it would ease the lockdown. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photographer: David Rogers/Getty Images Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Casual restaurant chain TGI Friday’s Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection after struggling to turn around a business pressured by increasingly cost conscious consumers who’ve either become more selective when dining out or prefer competitors that provide faster food.

The company filed Chapter 11 on Nov. 2 in Texas, listing assets of between $100 million and $500 million and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million on its bankruptcy petition.

The bankruptcy filing comes after Bloomberg earlier reported that TGI Friday’s was gauging its options for financing to continue funding its restaurants during a Chapter 11 restructuring.

TGI Friday’s is the latest casual dining outlet to seek court protection as the sector continues to grapple with faster competitors like Chipotle. Lower-cost restaurant chains have also felt the impact of rising housing costs and high inflation on consumers who have increasingly opted to eat at home rather than go-out in order to save money.

Red Lobster Management won court approval in September to leave Chapter 11 under new ownership, hoping to rebound from years of declining sales, costly leases and a money-losing “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” promotion. Italian chain Bucca di Beppo, fish taco chain Rubio’s Coastal Grill, and Mexican restaurant chain Tijuana Flats have also filed bankruptcy this year.

