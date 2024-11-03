Buffett’s ‘Blue Dot’ Omaha Relishing the Presidential Spotlight

Members of Veterans Against Trump wave Blue Dot signs from a pedestrian bridge over rush hour traffic in Omaha on Oct. 24.

(Bloomberg) -- Omaha is best known for its good steaks and being billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s hometown. But this weekend, the locals are relishing their moment in the US presidential spotlight.

Solidly Republican Nebraska is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes and there are some scenarios in which Omaha — nicknamed the Blue Dot — could decide the incredibly tight race in Vice President Kamala Harris’ favor.

“I like the idea of it,” Nancy Johnson, 70, who lives across the street from Buffett’s gated property, said on Friday.

Johnson’s lawn, like many of Buffett’s other neighbors, features a simple white sign with a large blue dot, an idea from a local couple that quickly caught on. Buffett himself isn’t endorsing anyone, his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. announced last month.

Latest numbers from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office show Republicans hold a 623,229 to 337,289 statewide enrollment edge over Democrats.

But it’s more favorable for Democrats in and around Omaha, where 159,831 voters identify as Republicans; 145,590 as Democrats; and 104,503 are enrolled as part of “non-partisan.” There are also smaller numbers of Libertarian, No-Label Nebraska and Legal Marijuana Now party enrollees.

Harris’ running mate, Nebraska native Tim Walz, has visited the area twice during their campaign. But the focus this weekend is on an intense ground game — door-to-door canvassing and other get-out-the-vote efforts.

Harris backers with signs and loud whistles set up camp Friday on a bridge over a busy Omaha highway to inspirit noisy honking for her from passing vehicles below.

Add to this mix an unexpectedly tight Senate race that could see an independent candidate unseat a Republican, and a key House race that could help decide party control of that chamber.

GOP Representative Don Bacon, who has represented the district since 2017, is locked in a tight rematch with Democrat Tony Vargas, and some polls show Bacon trailing this time.

Bacon, who initially said he preferred Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina in the GOP primaries, needs to attract Harris voters while keeping some separation from Donald Trump — whose “Trump Force 47” headquarters is next to his in downtown Omaha and whom he eventually backed for president.

At a rally on Saturday, Bacon made little mention of the former president. But in a brief conversation on Friday, Bacon offered, with some concern, that Harris was so greatly outspending Trump in the district.

In the Omaha media market alone, latest numbers show the spending totals nearly $5.1 million by the Harris campaign and other groups supporting her candidacy, compared to just $182,000 for Trump, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact. Statewide, Democrats have spent nearly $8.9 million on ads in the presidential race in Nebraska to just over $300,000 backing Trump.

Harris appears to have the edge, based on recent polling. A New York Times/Siena poll late last month found Trump up 55% to 40% statewide, but Harris winning 54-42 in the Blue Dot. If she wins Omaha, she’d join Joe Biden in 2020 and Barack Obama in 2008 as just the third Democrat to win it in the past 30 years.

Much has been made nationally of those blue-dot signs and some humorous countersigns have since emerged — such as a red dot with Trump-like hair ready to Pac-Man-like devour the blue dot.

Fanchon Blythe, 63, Nebraska’s Republican National Committeewoman, said Saturday at a rally she considers Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District more of a “purple dot.” Nothing in this election, she said, is a fait accompli.

But another Republican, Blaine Mckillip, 62, a former vice president at CSG International Inc., showed up early Saturday morning to help the Harris team with voter outreach. He talked of his displeasure with Trump.

“Just think of it. Any individual in this district could decide the vote — including me,” he joked.

