AstraZeneca Says Obesity Pill Well-Tolerated, Highly Competitive

(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc said its experimental obesity pill was well-tolerated by patients with type-2 diabetes as it presented data from several studies testing its three new weight-loss medicines.

The oral GLP-1 resulted in patients losing an average of 5.8% of their body weight over four weeks in an early study, the UK drug maker said Monday at the ObesityWeek conference in San Antonio, Texas. There was a “dose dependent increase in nausea and vomiting,” as can be expected with this molecule, Sharon Barr, executive vice-president of biopharmaceuticals R&D said.

Cancer drug giant AstraZeneca licensed the pill from Chinese biotech Eccogene last year, as it attempted to gain a foothold in the obesity medicines market that has so far been dominated by Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly & Co’s Zepbound. Astra also presented early data on two other obesity drugs on Monday — a drug targeting the hormone amylin and an injectable GLP-1.

Investors and analysts are keenly focused on safety and tolerability for the next generation of obesity drugs. While levels of weight loss are important, drugmakers are also looking to improve on the current side effects associated with Wegovy and Zepbound. Both injectable GLP-1s often cause cause nausea and vomiting. Taking a pill rather than injecting the medicine is also seen as an attractive proposition for patients.

Astra Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot has said the company hopes to bring cheaper weight-loss medicines to market that are easier to take and help preserve muscle mass compared with the current offerings. Astra’s weight-loss products could also potentially be combined with its other medicines such as its kidney failure drug Farxiga, Soriot has said.

While the data Monday was limited due to it being from small, early stage studies, Barr said it indicates that the oral GLP-1 could be used as a monotherapy or in combination with other small molecules. All three obesity assets are moving to mid-stage trials, said Barr, and were highly competitive.

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s also presented data on its experimental pill at the conference, showing that higher doses increased patients’ weight loss beyond earlier formulations. Lilly and Novo also have pills in the works.

--With assistance from Naomi Kresge and Madison Muller.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.