BCE makes foray into U.S. with US$3.6 billion Ziply deal

BCE Inc. headquarters is seen in Montreal on Thursday August 3, 2023. BCE Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it faced higher severance, acquisition and other costs related mainly to job cuts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

(Bloomberg) -- BCE Inc., Canada’s largest telecommunications company, agreed to buy an internet provider in the Pacific Northwest, making a rare and surprising move into the U.S. market.

BCE will pay $5 billion (US$3.6 billion) for Northwest Fiber LLC, which does business as Ziply Fiber and has 1.3 million fiber locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

The company will fund most of the deal with the proceeds from the sale of its stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd., the owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and other sports franchises, to Rogers Communications Inc.

