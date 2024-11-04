BioNTech Beats Expectations, Gives Update on Cancer Drugs

BioNTechs earnings per diluted share were 0.81 ($0.88) in the third quarter, according to a statement Monday.

(Bloomberg) -- BioNTech reported better-than-expected quarterly results helped by solid sales of its variant-adapted Covid-19 vaccines.

Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech’s earnings per diluted share were €0.81 ($0.88) in the third quarter, according to a statement Monday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a loss of €1.84.

Sales came in almost three times higher than anticipated at €1.2 billion, although the company said it still expects to be at the low end of its full-year revenue range of between €2.5 billion to €3.1 billion.

The beat in revenue was largely a result of BioNTech receiving early regulatory approvals in Europe and the UK for its variant-adapted Covid-19 shots, which it makes with Pfizer Inc. That boosted sales compared with the same time last year.

BioNTech gained prominence during the pandemic and still remains dependent on Covid-19 jabs. But it said it’s advancing efforts to become a global multiproduct immunotherapy company, with various cancer drugs and vaccine candidates in its pipeline.

The company has initiated two mid-stage dose optimization studies including for its widely-watched experimental medicine in small-cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. A mid-stage trial of an mRNA-based individualized cancer vaccine for use in patients with high-risk muscle-invasive urothelial cancer is also on track, it said.

The vaccine maker has suffered a setback for its two-in-one shot against Covid and the flu that it’s developing with Pfizer.

