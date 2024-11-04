Fox Sales, Profit Beat Estimates on Record Political Ads

(Bloomberg) -- Fox Corp. said a record amount of political advertising contributed to strong sales and profit growth in the company’s first fiscal quarter.

Sales, at $3.56 billion, beat analysts’ forecasts for $3.37 billion for the period ending Sept. 30. Profit, at $1.45 a share after adjustments, exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.15.

The company, founded by Rupert Murdoch, owns the Fox News cable channel, local TV stations and the Tubi ad-supported streaming service. Fox didn’t provide specific numbers for the political spending.

“Fiscal 2025 is off to a solid start across our portfolio with strong audience growth at FOX News, record political advertising across the company, accelerating revenue growth at Tubi and a compelling start to our fall sports calendar,” Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement Monday.

The 2023-2024 election cycle is projected to be the most expensive of all time, with about $10.2 billion spent on political advertising across various media, according to the data analysis firm AdImpact.

Fox aired the World Series in October, results that wouldn’t be reflected in the quarterly period just reported. The match-up between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees drew an average of 15.8 million viewers per game, the championship’s highest ratings since 2017.

