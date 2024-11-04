Quincy Jones, Renaissance Man of American Music, Dies at 91

(Bloomberg) -- Quincy Jones, who broke through musical and business barriers during more than six decades as a performer, composer, arranger and media executive, has died. He was 91.

Jones died Sunday night at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family, according to a statement from his publicist Arnold Robinson. No cause of death was given.

“He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created,” Jones’s family said in the statement. “Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

From a background as a jazz trumpeter, Jones broadened his musical horizons into pop, rock, rhythm and blues, rap and hip-hop. Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the best-selling album ever released, and We Are the World, the all-star benefit single, were two of about 90 recordings he produced. Musicians as diverse as Count Basie, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Lesley Gore, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon worked with him. He also wrote dozens of film scores and composed the theme songs for television shows such as Sanford and Son.

Jones was nominated for 80 Grammy Awards and won 28. He won a 1977 Emmy Award for composing the music for Roots, the acclaimed TV miniseries about the lives of an American slave family.

“It’s one thing to find a person who is a brilliant creator and composer,” Henry Louis Gates, the head of Harvard University’s Black studies program, told Smithsonian magazine in 2008. “It’s another to find a person who is just as brilliant as an entrepreneur.”

Jones became the first Black executive at a major recording label when Mercury Records named him vice president in the 1960s. He later ran his own label, Qwest, produced movies and TV shows and owned magazines and TV stations. As a producer, his credits included the film The Color Purple and the TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Jones worked on behalf of civil-rights activists Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesse Jackson and set up a foundation to help children in developing countries and US cities. He co-founded the Institute of Black American Music and Chicago’s annual Black Arts Festival.

Jones had seven children and was married three times.

Branching Out

Jones stopped playing trumpet after suffering a brain aneurysm in 1974 and undergoing two major surgeries. By then, his music had branched out from jazz to include rock, pop and rhythm and blues.

Body Heat, an album released that year, climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s rhythm-and-blues and jazz charts and reached the top 10 on the pop charts. He repeated that feat 15 years later with Back on the Block, which added rap and hip-hop to the mix and featured the final studio recordings by singers Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan.

Jackson first teamed up with Jones for Off the Wall, a 1979 album. They collaborated three years later on Thriller, which spawned seven top-10 singles. Jones also produced Jackson’s follow-up album, Bad (1987). He later filed a $10 million breach-of-contract lawsuit over recordings released after Jackson’s death in 2009.

The 1985 film The Color Purple, directed by Steven Spielberg and featuring Oprah Winfrey in her film debut, brought Jones into movie production. He later moved into TV with the help of Time Warner Inc., which backed his production company in 1990. Three years later, he merged the enterprise with one headed by another producer, David Salzman.

The combined company owned Vibe, an urban entertainment magazine that Jones started in 1993, along with TV stations in Atlanta and New Orleans. Independently, Jones co-owned Spin, a rock-music magazine from 1997 through 2006.

Qwest, a label that focused on rhythm and blues, was the product of a 1980 venture between Jones and Warner Bros. Records. Warner bought out his stake and closed the label in 2001.

Jones received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 1994 Academy Awards for his activism. He’d also received both the Kennedy Center Honors and France’s Legion d’honneur in recognition of his musical career. In 2013, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.