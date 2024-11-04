South African Ex-Treasury Boss Quits Posts Over Allegations

(Bloomberg) -- Dondo Mogajane, who previously served as head of South Africa’s National Treasury, said he’s stepped down from all roles in the corporate sector after unspecified allegations were made against him.

“Some false allegations have been made by a convicted felon and I categorically deny any wrongdoing,” Mogajane said in a statement on Monday. “Proper processes must be followed. I fully understand the consequences of these allegations. I’m humbly going to step down from all boards that I currently sit on.”

Mogajane, who was director-general of the Treasury until June 2022, has since served as the chairman of South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund and as chief executive officer of the closely held Moti Group.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana acknowledged Mogajane’s decision to step down from his positions as chairman and a trustee off the GEPF, the Treasury said in a statement.

Mogajane, 54, previously faced allegations of agreeing to accept a bribe in a matter related to the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank, investigative news organization amaBhungane reported in August. Mogajane denied that allegation, it said.

