Viking Experimental Obesity Pill Shows Promise in Early Study

(Bloomberg) -- Viking Therapeutics Inc. said higher doses of its experimental pill increased patients’ weight loss beyond earlier formulations, strengthening its case to eventually compete with blockbuster shots from Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co.

People who took 100-milligram doses of Viking’s VK2735 lost an average of 8.2% of their body weight after 28 days in an early-stage study, according to a company presentation at the ObesityWeek meeting Sunday in San Antonio. Patients lost 6.8% of their body weight over the same period in comparison with those who took a placebo.

Viking’s shares have quadrupled this year as investors have bet on the company’s chances of cracking a market for obesity medications that’s estimated to hit $130 billion by the end of the decade. Easy-to-administer pills are expected to have a big impact as an alternative to injections that now dominate the market.

“Efficacy of the drug looks good, and the safety is intact,” Michael Shah, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said in an interview.

There were no discontinuations of the drug at the highest dose, Viking said in the presentation. There were 92 people in the study taking a variety of dose levels, with 100 milligrams the highest. The most common side effects were constipation, nausea and vomiting, similar to other obesity drugs.

