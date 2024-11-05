CVC Offices Searched in French Football Deal Corruption Probe

(Bloomberg) -- French financial prosecutors searched the offices of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and France’s football governing body on Tuesday as part of an investigation into possible corruption.

The probe follows a complaint filed almost a year ago by anti-corruption association AC !! relating to a deal between the Ligue de Football Professionnel and CVC, according to a justice ministry official.

Under the agreement announced in April 2022, CVC agreed to take a 13% stake in the commercial subsidiary of the league, LFP Media, in return for an investment of €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) at a time when French football was struggling with a failed broadcasting contract.

The unit is responsible for marketing the TV rights for France’s professional football leagues. France’s Senate also held an inquiry into the deal this year.

Financial prosecutors are carrying out an investigation into possible misuse of public funds, corruption of a public official and unlawful conflict of interest, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity discussing a private matter.

A spokesperson for the LFP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. An external spokeswoman for CVC had no immediate comment and said she would respond later.

--With assistance from Benoit Berthelot and Gaspard Sebag.

